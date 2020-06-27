6120 Flagstaf Walk

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse playground pool

ONE HALF MONTH FREE RENT!!



Traditional home located in City Square subdivision. This home comes with a full amenity package which includes pool, community center and playgrounds. Great access to Interstate 75 too! Good size master bedroom.



This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions and limits apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. Tenant insurance required. Our homes are leased in the current condition.



We do not list on Craigslist. Beware of scams.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,450, Available Now



