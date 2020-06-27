All apartments in McDonough
Find more places like 6120 Flagstaf Walk.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McDonough, GA
/
6120 Flagstaf Walk
Last updated April 9 2020 at 6:39 PM

6120 Flagstaf Walk

6120 Flagstaf Walk · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McDonough
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6120 Flagstaf Walk, McDonough, GA 30252
City Square

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
playground
pool
ONE HALF MONTH FREE RENT!!

Traditional home located in City Square subdivision. This home comes with a full amenity package which includes pool, community center and playgrounds. Great access to Interstate 75 too! Good size master bedroom.

This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions and limits apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. Tenant insurance required. Our homes are leased in the current condition.

We do not list on Craigslist. Beware of scams.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,450, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6120 Flagstaf Walk have any available units?
6120 Flagstaf Walk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
What amenities does 6120 Flagstaf Walk have?
Some of 6120 Flagstaf Walk's amenities include pet friendly, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6120 Flagstaf Walk currently offering any rent specials?
6120 Flagstaf Walk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6120 Flagstaf Walk pet-friendly?
Yes, 6120 Flagstaf Walk is pet friendly.
Does 6120 Flagstaf Walk offer parking?
No, 6120 Flagstaf Walk does not offer parking.
Does 6120 Flagstaf Walk have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6120 Flagstaf Walk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6120 Flagstaf Walk have a pool?
Yes, 6120 Flagstaf Walk has a pool.
Does 6120 Flagstaf Walk have accessible units?
No, 6120 Flagstaf Walk does not have accessible units.
Does 6120 Flagstaf Walk have units with dishwashers?
No, 6120 Flagstaf Walk does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6120 Flagstaf Walk have units with air conditioning?
No, 6120 Flagstaf Walk does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carrington Green
745 Highway 42 S
McDonough, GA 30253
Mandalay Villas Apartments
1395 Town Center Village Dr
McDonough, GA 30253
Villas at South Point
1690 Georgia 20 W
McDonough, GA 30253
Hampton Point
820 Hampton Rd
McDonough, GA 30253
Echelon Park
740 McDonough Parkway
McDonough, GA 30253
Colton Creek
2014 Avalon Dr
McDonough, GA 30253
Waterford Landing
1900 Waterford Landing
McDonough, GA 30253

Similar Pages

McDonough 1 BedroomsMcDonough 2 Bedrooms
McDonough 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMcDonough Apartments with Parking
McDonough Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAWoodstock, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GA
East Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College