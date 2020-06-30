529 Overo Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel walk in closets

529 Overo Drive McDonough, GA 30253



This home does not accept housing voucher.



Move In Special! $250 off first full month of rent



Enter home to living room that overlooks kitchen. Kitchen features a pantry, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliance. Island in kitchen with seating. Downstairs has a half bath for your guest. 2 car garage with auto opener. Coved back patio. Upstairs has open loft area. Master bedroom has master bath has dual vanity, walk in closet, shower. Washer dryer room upstairs. Home also features 3 additional spacious bedrooms upstairs with a full hall bath.



Community offers a pool and playground



Schools:



Walnut Creek Elementary

Eagle Landing Middle

Eagle Landing High



Built 2019 Approx sq ft 2100