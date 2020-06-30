All apartments in McDonough
Last updated May 3 2020 at 3:44 PM

529 Overo Dr

529 Overo Dr · No Longer Available
Location

529 Overo Dr, McDonough, GA 30253

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
529 Overo Drive McDonough, GA 30253

This home does not accept housing voucher.

Move In Special! $250 off first full month of rent

Enter home to living room that overlooks kitchen. Kitchen features a pantry, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliance. Island in kitchen with seating. Downstairs has a half bath for your guest. 2 car garage with auto opener. Coved back patio. Upstairs has open loft area. Master bedroom has master bath has dual vanity, walk in closet, shower. Washer dryer room upstairs. Home also features 3 additional spacious bedrooms upstairs with a full hall bath.

Community offers a pool and playground

Schools:

Walnut Creek Elementary
Eagle Landing Middle
Eagle Landing High

Built 2019 Approx sq ft 2100

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 529 Overo Dr have any available units?
529 Overo Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
What amenities does 529 Overo Dr have?
Some of 529 Overo Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 529 Overo Dr currently offering any rent specials?
529 Overo Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 529 Overo Dr pet-friendly?
No, 529 Overo Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McDonough.
Does 529 Overo Dr offer parking?
Yes, 529 Overo Dr offers parking.
Does 529 Overo Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 529 Overo Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 529 Overo Dr have a pool?
Yes, 529 Overo Dr has a pool.
Does 529 Overo Dr have accessible units?
No, 529 Overo Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 529 Overo Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 529 Overo Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 529 Overo Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 529 Overo Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

