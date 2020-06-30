529 Overo Dr

Amenities
529 Overo Drive McDonough, GA 30253
This home does not accept housing voucher.
Move In Special! $250 off first full month of rent
Enter home to living room that overlooks kitchen. Kitchen features a pantry, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliance. Island in kitchen with seating. Downstairs has a half bath for your guest. 2 car garage with auto opener. Coved back patio. Upstairs has open loft area. Master bedroom has master bath has dual vanity, walk in closet, shower. Washer dryer room upstairs. Home also features 3 additional spacious bedrooms upstairs with a full hall bath.
Community offers a pool and playground
Schools:
Walnut Creek Elementary
Eagle Landing Middle
Eagle Landing High
Built 2019 Approx sq ft 2100