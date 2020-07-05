All apartments in McDonough
Find more places like 456 Parkside Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McDonough, GA
/
456 Parkside Way
Last updated February 24 2020 at 11:58 PM

456 Parkside Way

456 Parkside Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McDonough
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

456 Parkside Way, McDonough, GA 30253
Avalon

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Recently Renovated. Move In ready. New flooring, New Carpet, New paint, and much more. Beautiful 3 sided brick home. 4 Bedrooms 2.5 Bath home in sought after Parkside At Avalon subdivision with Playground, pool, and sidewalks. Located less than 5 -7 minutes from multiple eateries, shopping and interstate 75. A MUST SEE. TO QUALIFY FOR THIS HOME: All occupants 18 & older must apply in our Decatur office and provide the following: Photo Id, original SS Card, copies of their 3 most recent pay stubs, copies of 2 months of bank statements, Then the applicant will be emailed a link to fill out the application online. Upon completing the online application, the applicant will receive a 2nd email for them to click and re confirm their approval for the background checks to be completed. Applicants NET monthly income (Not Gross) should be AT LEAST 2.7 times the rental amount. Also, 2 years with current employer is preferred, No Evictions, and No Disposessories. There will be background & credit checks and verification of employment & rental history.  Application fee is Non Refundable - $65 per Adult or $100 Married couples.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 456 Parkside Way have any available units?
456 Parkside Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
What amenities does 456 Parkside Way have?
Some of 456 Parkside Way's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 456 Parkside Way currently offering any rent specials?
456 Parkside Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 456 Parkside Way pet-friendly?
No, 456 Parkside Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McDonough.
Does 456 Parkside Way offer parking?
Yes, 456 Parkside Way offers parking.
Does 456 Parkside Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 456 Parkside Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 456 Parkside Way have a pool?
Yes, 456 Parkside Way has a pool.
Does 456 Parkside Way have accessible units?
No, 456 Parkside Way does not have accessible units.
Does 456 Parkside Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 456 Parkside Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 456 Parkside Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 456 Parkside Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carrington Green
745 Highway 42 S
McDonough, GA 30253
Hampton Point
820 Hampton Rd
McDonough, GA 30253
Waterford Landing
1900 Waterford Landing
McDonough, GA 30253
Villas at South Point
1690 Georgia 20 W
McDonough, GA 30253
Colton Creek
2014 Avalon Dr
McDonough, GA 30253
Mandalay Villas Apartments
1395 Town Center Village Dr
McDonough, GA 30253
Echelon Park
740 McDonough Parkway
McDonough, GA 30253

Similar Pages

McDonough 1 BedroomsMcDonough 2 Bedrooms
McDonough 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMcDonough Apartments with Parking
McDonough Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAWoodstock, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GA
East Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College