433 Concord Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

A charming 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 2-car garage home is now available for move-in! This property features beautiful vinyl wood flooring and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with granite countertops and lots of cabinet space! The master suite includes a private bath! New appliances will be provided once lease is signed! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! Appliances will be installed on a signed leased. For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes. Get approved in 10 days, and receive $250 Off!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.