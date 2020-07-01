4020 Tussahaw Crossing

Amenities

$500 GIFT CARD IF YOU ARE APPROVED AND MOVE IN BY 2/11! NO APPLICATION FEE IF YOU APPLY TODAY! This home features new granite countertops, new flooring, new paint, and new blinds. The privacy fenced backyard is perfect for entertaining.



Monthly rent is based on a 15 month lease

Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates

Complete a rental application online at http://www.AtlantaMetroPM.com

No section 8

Application Fee $0 (per adult tenant)

One-time Lease Administration Fee $195

Renter’s Insurance Required

One-time Pet Fee $300 per pet (if applicable)

Monthly Pet Rent $25 per pet (if applicable)



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,245, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,245, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.