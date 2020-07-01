All apartments in McDonough
Find more places like 4020 Tussahaw Crossing.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McDonough, GA
/
4020 Tussahaw Crossing
Last updated February 6 2020 at 6:27 PM

4020 Tussahaw Crossing

4020 Tussahaw Crossing · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McDonough
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4020 Tussahaw Crossing, McDonough, GA 30252
City Square

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
$500 GIFT CARD IF YOU ARE APPROVED AND MOVE IN BY 2/11! NO APPLICATION FEE IF YOU APPLY TODAY! This home features new granite countertops, new flooring, new paint, and new blinds. The privacy fenced backyard is perfect for entertaining.

Monthly rent is based on a 15 month lease
Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates
Complete a rental application online at http://www.AtlantaMetroPM.com
No section 8
Application Fee $0 (per adult tenant)
One-time Lease Administration Fee $195
Renter’s Insurance Required
One-time Pet Fee $300 per pet (if applicable)
Monthly Pet Rent $25 per pet (if applicable)

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,245, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,245, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4020 Tussahaw Crossing have any available units?
4020 Tussahaw Crossing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
Is 4020 Tussahaw Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
4020 Tussahaw Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4020 Tussahaw Crossing pet-friendly?
Yes, 4020 Tussahaw Crossing is pet friendly.
Does 4020 Tussahaw Crossing offer parking?
No, 4020 Tussahaw Crossing does not offer parking.
Does 4020 Tussahaw Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4020 Tussahaw Crossing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4020 Tussahaw Crossing have a pool?
No, 4020 Tussahaw Crossing does not have a pool.
Does 4020 Tussahaw Crossing have accessible units?
No, 4020 Tussahaw Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does 4020 Tussahaw Crossing have units with dishwashers?
No, 4020 Tussahaw Crossing does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4020 Tussahaw Crossing have units with air conditioning?
No, 4020 Tussahaw Crossing does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hampton Point
820 Hampton Rd
McDonough, GA 30253
Colton Creek
2014 Avalon Dr
McDonough, GA 30253
Waterford Landing
1900 Waterford Landing
McDonough, GA 30253
Villas at South Point
1690 Georgia 20 W
McDonough, GA 30253
Echelon Park
740 McDonough Parkway
McDonough, GA 30253
Haddon Place
4100 Hopewell Pl
McDonough, GA 30253
Carrington Green
745 Highway 42 S
McDonough, GA 30253
Mandalay Villas Apartments
1395 Town Center Village Dr
McDonough, GA 30253

Similar Pages

McDonough 1 BedroomsMcDonough 2 Bedrooms
McDonough 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMcDonough Apartments with Parking
McDonough Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAWoodstock, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GA
East Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College