McDonough, GA
360 Relative Trl
Last updated May 13 2019 at 11:05 AM

360 Relative Trl

360 Relative Trail · No Longer Available
Location

360 Relative Trail, McDonough, GA 30252

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Drastic Price Reduction!! Must See! This Beautiful Traditional Home Is Located In The Estates @ Cameron Manor In The City Of Mcdonough. Sidewalks And Street Lights For That Early Morning Or Late Night Walks. 5 Bedroom 3 Bath With Master Suite And 1 Guest Room On The Main. Master Has Walk In Shower For 2. 3 Brs. Upstairs W/jack & Jill Bathroom, Vanity For Each Bedroom. Large Eat In Kitchen, Plenty Of Cabinets, Island. Hugh Walk In Pantry, Bay Windows. Mud Room, Laundry Room, Full Bathroom & Bedroom Off The Kitchen. Screen In Back Porch, Fenced Back Yard, Extra Large Patio. Extra Large Lot At End Of Cup-De-Sac With Plenty Of Parking. Lawn Maintenance Included In Hoa Fees. Don't Wait This Home Won"t Last Long. Owner/agent

Listing Courtesy Of Steve Redding & Associates,LLC

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 360 Relative Trl have any available units?
360 Relative Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
What amenities does 360 Relative Trl have?
Some of 360 Relative Trl's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 360 Relative Trl currently offering any rent specials?
360 Relative Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 360 Relative Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 360 Relative Trl is pet friendly.
Does 360 Relative Trl offer parking?
Yes, 360 Relative Trl offers parking.
Does 360 Relative Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 360 Relative Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 360 Relative Trl have a pool?
No, 360 Relative Trl does not have a pool.
Does 360 Relative Trl have accessible units?
No, 360 Relative Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 360 Relative Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 360 Relative Trl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 360 Relative Trl have units with air conditioning?
No, 360 Relative Trl does not have units with air conditioning.
