360 Relative Trl

Drastic Price Reduction!! Must See! This Beautiful Traditional Home Is Located In The Estates @ Cameron Manor In The City Of Mcdonough. Sidewalks And Street Lights For That Early Morning Or Late Night Walks. 5 Bedroom 3 Bath With Master Suite And 1 Guest Room On The Main. Master Has Walk In Shower For 2. 3 Brs. Upstairs W/jack & Jill Bathroom, Vanity For Each Bedroom. Large Eat In Kitchen, Plenty Of Cabinets, Island. Hugh Walk In Pantry, Bay Windows. Mud Room, Laundry Room, Full Bathroom & Bedroom Off The Kitchen. Screen In Back Porch, Fenced Back Yard, Extra Large Patio. Extra Large Lot At End Of Cup-De-Sac With Plenty Of Parking. Lawn Maintenance Included In Hoa Fees. Don't Wait This Home Won"t Last Long. Owner/agent



Listing Courtesy Of Steve Redding & Associates,LLC



Call or Text (844) 326-7613

info@cbrentalhomes.com

www.cbrentalhomes.com



