McDonough, GA
284 Magnaview Dr
Last updated May 19 2020 at 7:35 AM

284 Magnaview Dr

284 Magna View Drive · No Longer Available
McDonough
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
Location

284 Magna View Drive, McDonough, GA 30253
Avalon

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
284 Magnaview Drive McDonough GA 30253

This homes does not accept housing voucher

Brand New Home! Fenced yard! Cul-De-Sac!

Enter home with a spacious living room that has an open concept kitchen. Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, pantry. Half bath down stairs for your guest. 2 car garage with auto opener. Fenced back yard.

Upstairs has master bedroom with private master bath. His/her closets. Separate tub and shower. 3 more spare bedrooms and a full hall bath.

No pets.

Schools: Oakland Elementary
Luella Middle & High

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 284 Magnaview Dr have any available units?
284 Magnaview Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
Is 284 Magnaview Dr currently offering any rent specials?
284 Magnaview Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 284 Magnaview Dr pet-friendly?
No, 284 Magnaview Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McDonough.
Does 284 Magnaview Dr offer parking?
Yes, 284 Magnaview Dr offers parking.
Does 284 Magnaview Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 284 Magnaview Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 284 Magnaview Dr have a pool?
No, 284 Magnaview Dr does not have a pool.
Does 284 Magnaview Dr have accessible units?
No, 284 Magnaview Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 284 Magnaview Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 284 Magnaview Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 284 Magnaview Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 284 Magnaview Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

