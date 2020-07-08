284 Magnaview Dr

Amenities
284 Magnaview Drive McDonough GA 30253
This homes does not accept housing voucher
Brand New Home! Fenced yard! Cul-De-Sac!
Enter home with a spacious living room that has an open concept kitchen. Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, pantry. Half bath down stairs for your guest. 2 car garage with auto opener. Fenced back yard.
Upstairs has master bedroom with private master bath. His/her closets. Separate tub and shower. 3 more spare bedrooms and a full hall bath.
No pets.
Schools: Oakland Elementary
Luella Middle & High