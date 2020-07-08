284 Magnaview Dr

Amenities

granite counters garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

284 Magnaview Drive McDonough GA 30253



This homes does not accept housing voucher



Brand New Home! Fenced yard! Cul-De-Sac!



Enter home with a spacious living room that has an open concept kitchen. Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, pantry. Half bath down stairs for your guest. 2 car garage with auto opener. Fenced back yard.



Upstairs has master bedroom with private master bath. His/her closets. Separate tub and shower. 3 more spare bedrooms and a full hall bath.



No pets.



Schools: Oakland Elementary

Luella Middle & High