280 Rankin Circle

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

The Northwind plan is the perfect balance of high-end touches with low-maintenance features. Enjoy a covered patio, crown molding in the Master Suite and a private bath with separate tub, shower and walk-in closet. Whether entertaining guests in the light-filled family room or reading a book on the covered front porch, this home is perfect for new home owners that want room to grow. Find out how easy the ResiBuilt way is!



Ideally located and just 30 minutes south of Atlanta on I-75, McDonough is a town for all seasons with a charming downtown that is bustling with energy all year long. Trimmed with geraniums in the warmer months, the historic town square serves as the heart of downtown and is the backdrop for festivals and entertainment held throughout the year. North Valley is ideally located just off of I-75 with easy access to Atlanta, Hartsfield – Jackson Atlanta International Airport and downtown Atlanta. Tanger Outlets are just down the road along with many other local shopping malls.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.