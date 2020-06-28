2445 Marlin Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A charming and move-in ready 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is available now! This home features a cozy living area with laminate wood floors! The kitchen has granite counter-tops which leads to dining area with beautiful bay windows! The master bath has dual sinks and granite counter-tops and walk-in closet! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.

Qualified resident to receive half off November's rent if move in on or before October 18th!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.