2305 Marlin Drive

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly new construction garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage new construction pet friendly

NEW CONSTRUCTION! Marvelous 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhome in McDonough! - Get a FRESH NEW START! This 3 Bedroom Home is Just What You are Looking For! Along with All New Surfaces, this home features a 2-Story Foyer, Wood Floors throughout the main living areas, Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Master with En Suite Bathroom, Garage, and Patio out back! Located in the Green Valley Community, this home is close to I-75, restaurants, and MORE!!!



Your rent now includes our exciting new benefit package, which gives you regular HVAC filter replacement delivery, renters insurance, & many other great benefits that are all included in the listing rate! Please check our website for more details at All3Realty.com, under the RESIDENTS tab, RESIDENT BENEFIT PACKAGE.



(RLNE5185021)