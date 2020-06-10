All apartments in McDonough
2116 Kellington Drive
Last updated June 17 2020 at 4:00 PM

2116 Kellington Drive

2116 Kellington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2116 Kellington Drive, McDonough, GA 30253
Wesley Lake

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This 3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom is located in the heart of McDonough with plenty of shopping and entertainment nearby. It has a large, well established yard, a two car garage and driveway with plenty of parking. The counter tops and floors are upgraded with a fireplace and vaulted ceiling in the living room. The master suite features a walk in closet along with two sinks in the bathroom, a shower and garden tub.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $59, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2116 Kellington Drive have any available units?
2116 Kellington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
What amenities does 2116 Kellington Drive have?
Some of 2116 Kellington Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2116 Kellington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2116 Kellington Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2116 Kellington Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2116 Kellington Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2116 Kellington Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2116 Kellington Drive does offer parking.
Does 2116 Kellington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2116 Kellington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2116 Kellington Drive have a pool?
No, 2116 Kellington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2116 Kellington Drive have accessible units?
No, 2116 Kellington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2116 Kellington Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2116 Kellington Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2116 Kellington Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2116 Kellington Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
