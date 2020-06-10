2116 Kellington Drive

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This 3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom is located in the heart of McDonough with plenty of shopping and entertainment nearby. It has a large, well established yard, a two car garage and driveway with plenty of parking. The counter tops and floors are upgraded with a fireplace and vaulted ceiling in the living room. The master suite features a walk in closet along with two sinks in the bathroom, a shower and garden tub.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $59, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.