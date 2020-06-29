All apartments in McDonough
Home
/
McDonough, GA
/
1920 Towne Park Dr
Last updated March 8 2020 at 11:40 AM

1920 Towne Park Dr

1920 Towne Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1920 Towne Park Drive, McDonough, GA 30252
City Square

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch home!! Lease to own(video tour) - Beautiful 3br 2bath ranch for lease-to-own in Mcdonough GA this 3-bedroom, 2-bedroom home located in City Square Subdivision. This property's bedrooms has many features. Large living area, this home kitchen has black appliances, a pantry, and a dining area. Fully fenced huge backyard will. Must be looking to love within the next 30 days. We are currently not accepting housing vouchers at this time.

Please review qualifications contact MeeMee Jenkins 404-913-8272 for more info. We are currently not accepting housing vouchers at this time.

You can schedule a property tour at www.GotOurHome.com

Lease to Own Program:
-550+ credit score
-550-599 credit score may require a higher down payment
-No previous evictions and landlord debt
-3-year lease minimum
-There is an upfront option/down payment due which is applied towards purchase price.
-$50.00 non-refundable Application Fee per adult age 18+
-$300.00 Non-refundable fee per pet (under 25 lbs), $500 pet fee per pet (over 25 lbs) with some breed restrictions. Maximum of 2 pets allowed. $1000 pet security deposit.
-Gross monthly income must meet 3x's rent or more
-No previous Bankruptcies within 7 years
-Criminal Background check

(RLNE2530909)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1920 Towne Park Dr have any available units?
1920 Towne Park Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
Is 1920 Towne Park Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1920 Towne Park Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1920 Towne Park Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1920 Towne Park Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1920 Towne Park Dr offer parking?
No, 1920 Towne Park Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1920 Towne Park Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1920 Towne Park Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1920 Towne Park Dr have a pool?
No, 1920 Towne Park Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1920 Towne Park Dr have accessible units?
No, 1920 Towne Park Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1920 Towne Park Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1920 Towne Park Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1920 Towne Park Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1920 Towne Park Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
