1920 Towne Park Dr

Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch home!! Lease to own(video tour) - Beautiful 3br 2bath ranch for lease-to-own in Mcdonough GA this 3-bedroom, 2-bedroom home located in City Square Subdivision. This property's bedrooms has many features. Large living area, this home kitchen has black appliances, a pantry, and a dining area. Fully fenced huge backyard will. Must be looking to love within the next 30 days. We are currently not accepting housing vouchers at this time.



Please review qualifications contact MeeMee Jenkins 404-913-8272 for more info. We are currently not accepting housing vouchers at this time.



You can schedule a property tour at www.GotOurHome.com



Lease to Own Program:

-550+ credit score

-550-599 credit score may require a higher down payment

-No previous evictions and landlord debt

-3-year lease minimum

-There is an upfront option/down payment due which is applied towards purchase price.

-$50.00 non-refundable Application Fee per adult age 18+

-$300.00 Non-refundable fee per pet (under 25 lbs), $500 pet fee per pet (over 25 lbs) with some breed restrictions. Maximum of 2 pets allowed. $1000 pet security deposit.

-Gross monthly income must meet 3x's rent or more

-No previous Bankruptcies within 7 years

-Criminal Background check



