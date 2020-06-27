All apartments in McDonough
McDonough, GA
168 Babbling Brook Dr
168 Babbling Brook Dr

168 Babbling Brook Drive · No Longer Available
McDonough
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
Location

168 Babbling Brook Drive, McDonough, GA 30252

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Absolutely beautiful all-brick colonial residing in peaceful neighborhood within top Ola School District. With 5 bedrooms and 4 full baths, this nearly 3,000 sqft floorplan is perfect for a family of any size! Stately 2-story entrance foyer with oak hardwood flooring gives view to both the separate living room and the formal dining room with trey ceiling. The fireplace, soaring ceilings, and custom archways in the 2-story family room create the perfect space for entertaining and hosting any social event. Explore your inner chef in the spacious kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances, large island/breakfast bar, solid wood cabinets, custom backsplash, and stone tiling. Retreat each day to the luxurious master suite equipped with sitting area, trey ceiling, and huge master bath containing double vanity and relaxing jacuzzi tub. Enjoy all included neighborhood amenities such as the pool, club house, and tennis courts. This home is a must-see! See it today before it's gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 168 Babbling Brook Dr have any available units?
168 Babbling Brook Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
What amenities does 168 Babbling Brook Dr have?
Some of 168 Babbling Brook Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 168 Babbling Brook Dr currently offering any rent specials?
168 Babbling Brook Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 168 Babbling Brook Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 168 Babbling Brook Dr is pet friendly.
Does 168 Babbling Brook Dr offer parking?
No, 168 Babbling Brook Dr does not offer parking.
Does 168 Babbling Brook Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 168 Babbling Brook Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 168 Babbling Brook Dr have a pool?
Yes, 168 Babbling Brook Dr has a pool.
Does 168 Babbling Brook Dr have accessible units?
No, 168 Babbling Brook Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 168 Babbling Brook Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 168 Babbling Brook Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 168 Babbling Brook Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 168 Babbling Brook Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
