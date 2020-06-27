168 Babbling Brook Dr

Amenities

Absolutely beautiful all-brick colonial residing in peaceful neighborhood within top Ola School District. With 5 bedrooms and 4 full baths, this nearly 3,000 sqft floorplan is perfect for a family of any size! Stately 2-story entrance foyer with oak hardwood flooring gives view to both the separate living room and the formal dining room with trey ceiling. The fireplace, soaring ceilings, and custom archways in the 2-story family room create the perfect space for entertaining and hosting any social event. Explore your inner chef in the spacious kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances, large island/breakfast bar, solid wood cabinets, custom backsplash, and stone tiling. Retreat each day to the luxurious master suite equipped with sitting area, trey ceiling, and huge master bath containing double vanity and relaxing jacuzzi tub. Enjoy all included neighborhood amenities such as the pool, club house, and tennis courts. This home is a must-see! See it today before it's gone!