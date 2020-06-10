All apartments in McDonough
McDonough, GA
165 Parkview Place Drive
Last updated February 13 2020 at 5:40 PM

165 Parkview Place Drive

165 Parkview Place Drive · (770) 691-0333
Location

165 Parkview Place Drive, McDonough, GA 30253

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,690

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1830 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Ever wanted to live in a brand-new home? ResiBuilt is happy to announce this brand-new home is complete and move-in ready! Don’t miss out on being the first person to make memories in this home!

The Parkview at Avalon community is located 30 minutes south of Atlanta in the city of McDonough, and features 13 brand new single family homes. With easy access to I-75, this community features 3 bedroom homes with brand new kitchen appliances. Make sure to come out and visit these new ResiBuilt homes!

Be the first to live in this brand-new home! The Gentry is a spacious 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home and is comparable to our Morgan model. This pet friendly home has over 1,800 sq/ft of living space with a two-car garage. ResiBuilt Homes include granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, blinds throughout the home, large closets, durable Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring and a tub in the master bath. To find more information visit our website at Resibuilt.com or click Available Homes & Apply Here! and see how easy it is!

As you search for your next home beware of fraudulent rental postings. We work in tandem with a professional property management company, WRIPM, who treats each client equally with dignity and respect. If you feel that someone other than ResiBuilt Homes or WRIPM is trying to lease one of our properties to you, please contact ResiBuilt directly at leasing@resibuilt.com or call 470-202-9880 to speak with one of our leasing specialists. Happy home hunting :-D
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 165 Parkview Place Drive have any available units?
165 Parkview Place Drive has a unit available for $1,690 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 165 Parkview Place Drive have?
Some of 165 Parkview Place Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 165 Parkview Place Drive currently offering any rent specials?
165 Parkview Place Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 165 Parkview Place Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 165 Parkview Place Drive is pet friendly.
Does 165 Parkview Place Drive offer parking?
Yes, 165 Parkview Place Drive does offer parking.
Does 165 Parkview Place Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 165 Parkview Place Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 165 Parkview Place Drive have a pool?
No, 165 Parkview Place Drive does not have a pool.
Does 165 Parkview Place Drive have accessible units?
No, 165 Parkview Place Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 165 Parkview Place Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 165 Parkview Place Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 165 Parkview Place Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 165 Parkview Place Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
