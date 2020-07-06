Gamls lockbox on front door, agent must be at showing, applications on line. hardwood floors, fireplace, ceiling fans, dining area, all bedrooms upstairs, garden tub. New flooring, new carpet, new paint, very clean.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1315 Labonte Pkwy have any available units?
1315 Labonte Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
What amenities does 1315 Labonte Pkwy have?
Some of 1315 Labonte Pkwy's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1315 Labonte Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
1315 Labonte Pkwy is not currently offering any rent specials.