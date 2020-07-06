All apartments in McDonough
Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:45 PM

1315 Labonte Pkwy

1315 Labonte Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

1315 Labonte Parkway, McDonough, GA 30253

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Gamls lockbox on front door, agent must be at showing, applications on line. hardwood floors, fireplace, ceiling fans, dining area, all bedrooms upstairs, garden tub. New flooring, new carpet, new paint, very clean.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1315 Labonte Pkwy have any available units?
1315 Labonte Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
What amenities does 1315 Labonte Pkwy have?
Some of 1315 Labonte Pkwy's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1315 Labonte Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
1315 Labonte Pkwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1315 Labonte Pkwy pet-friendly?
No, 1315 Labonte Pkwy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McDonough.
Does 1315 Labonte Pkwy offer parking?
No, 1315 Labonte Pkwy does not offer parking.
Does 1315 Labonte Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1315 Labonte Pkwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1315 Labonte Pkwy have a pool?
Yes, 1315 Labonte Pkwy has a pool.
Does 1315 Labonte Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 1315 Labonte Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 1315 Labonte Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1315 Labonte Pkwy has units with dishwashers.
Does 1315 Labonte Pkwy have units with air conditioning?
No, 1315 Labonte Pkwy does not have units with air conditioning.

