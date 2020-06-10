Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1275 Magnolia Gardens Walk Available 05/11/20 Beautiful, Spacious two story Traditional Town Home - Great Location! Beautiful spacious two story traditional town home close to shopping, amenities and Interstate 75. Large open floor plan living room/kitchen area. Three spacious bedrooms with floor plan perfect for a family. Two full bathrooms upstairs and a half bath on the main level. End unit with fenced in back yard, great for entertaining. WE DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST. Shown by appointment only, must give 1 hour notice. Available on 5/11/2020.



(RLNE5697772)