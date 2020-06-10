All apartments in McDonough
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

1275 Magnolia Gardens Walk

1275 Magnolia Gardens Walk · No Longer Available
Location

1275 Magnolia Gardens Walk, McDonough, GA 30253

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1275 Magnolia Gardens Walk Available 05/11/20 Beautiful, Spacious two story Traditional Town Home - Great Location! Beautiful spacious two story traditional town home close to shopping, amenities and Interstate 75. Large open floor plan living room/kitchen area. Three spacious bedrooms with floor plan perfect for a family. Two full bathrooms upstairs and a half bath on the main level. End unit with fenced in back yard, great for entertaining. WE DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST. Shown by appointment only, must give 1 hour notice. Available on 5/11/2020.

(RLNE5697772)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1275 Magnolia Gardens Walk have any available units?
1275 Magnolia Gardens Walk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
Is 1275 Magnolia Gardens Walk currently offering any rent specials?
1275 Magnolia Gardens Walk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1275 Magnolia Gardens Walk pet-friendly?
Yes, 1275 Magnolia Gardens Walk is pet friendly.
Does 1275 Magnolia Gardens Walk offer parking?
No, 1275 Magnolia Gardens Walk does not offer parking.
Does 1275 Magnolia Gardens Walk have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1275 Magnolia Gardens Walk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1275 Magnolia Gardens Walk have a pool?
No, 1275 Magnolia Gardens Walk does not have a pool.
Does 1275 Magnolia Gardens Walk have accessible units?
No, 1275 Magnolia Gardens Walk does not have accessible units.
Does 1275 Magnolia Gardens Walk have units with dishwashers?
No, 1275 Magnolia Gardens Walk does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1275 Magnolia Gardens Walk have units with air conditioning?
No, 1275 Magnolia Gardens Walk does not have units with air conditioning.

