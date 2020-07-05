All apartments in McDonough
Home
/
McDonough, GA
/
1245 Magnolia Garden Walk
Last updated September 20 2019 at 3:20 AM

1245 Magnolia Garden Walk

1245 Magnolia Gardens Walk · No Longer Available
Location

1245 Magnolia Gardens Walk, McDonough, GA 30253

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
oven
Come enjoy this brand new, never lived in townhouse. This NEW construction offers an open floor plan, a great room that leads to an open dining room and kitchen with all brand new appliances, large island, and lots of counter space. The 2nd floor features an owner's suite with a private bath and walk in closet. Additionally, upstairs are 2 more bedrooms and another full bath. One attached car garage, back yard access and plenty of storage space. Excellent price and great location close to shopping and dining. Hurry, it will not last long! Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1245 Magnolia Garden Walk have any available units?
1245 Magnolia Garden Walk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
What amenities does 1245 Magnolia Garden Walk have?
Some of 1245 Magnolia Garden Walk's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1245 Magnolia Garden Walk currently offering any rent specials?
1245 Magnolia Garden Walk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1245 Magnolia Garden Walk pet-friendly?
No, 1245 Magnolia Garden Walk is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McDonough.
Does 1245 Magnolia Garden Walk offer parking?
Yes, 1245 Magnolia Garden Walk offers parking.
Does 1245 Magnolia Garden Walk have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1245 Magnolia Garden Walk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1245 Magnolia Garden Walk have a pool?
No, 1245 Magnolia Garden Walk does not have a pool.
Does 1245 Magnolia Garden Walk have accessible units?
No, 1245 Magnolia Garden Walk does not have accessible units.
Does 1245 Magnolia Garden Walk have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1245 Magnolia Garden Walk has units with dishwashers.
Does 1245 Magnolia Garden Walk have units with air conditioning?
No, 1245 Magnolia Garden Walk does not have units with air conditioning.

