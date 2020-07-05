1245 Magnolia Garden Walk

Amenities

Come enjoy this brand new, never lived in townhouse. This NEW construction offers an open floor plan, a great room that leads to an open dining room and kitchen with all brand new appliances, large island, and lots of counter space. The 2nd floor features an owner's suite with a private bath and walk in closet. Additionally, upstairs are 2 more bedrooms and another full bath. One attached car garage, back yard access and plenty of storage space. Excellent price and great location close to shopping and dining. Hurry, it will not last long! Welcome Home!