All apartments in McDonough
Find more places like 1238 Kern Cove.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McDonough, GA
/
1238 Kern Cove
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1238 Kern Cove

1238 Kern Cove · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McDonough
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1238 Kern Cove, McDonough, GA 30253
Wesley Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
This is a huge 5 bedroom, 4 bath 2 story home. It is a brick home with a privacy fence around the back yard, a storage building, and nice landscaping. It has a 2 story foyer with custom tile floors, den, dining room, living room with a gas fireplace, fully functional kitchen with black appliances, washer and dryer in the laundry room, 2 car auto garage, solarium sun room with custom tile and shaded windows, a huge master bedroom with a bonus area and large master bath with upscale tile backsplash, garden tube, and double vanity. There are multiple walk in closets. The master closet is large enough for 2 and has a standing mirror and shelves built in. This home is fresh and clean and ready to move in.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,675, Application Fee: $59, Security Deposit: $1,675, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1238 Kern Cove have any available units?
1238 Kern Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
What amenities does 1238 Kern Cove have?
Some of 1238 Kern Cove's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1238 Kern Cove currently offering any rent specials?
1238 Kern Cove isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1238 Kern Cove pet-friendly?
No, 1238 Kern Cove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McDonough.
Does 1238 Kern Cove offer parking?
Yes, 1238 Kern Cove does offer parking.
Does 1238 Kern Cove have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1238 Kern Cove offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1238 Kern Cove have a pool?
No, 1238 Kern Cove does not have a pool.
Does 1238 Kern Cove have accessible units?
No, 1238 Kern Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 1238 Kern Cove have units with dishwashers?
No, 1238 Kern Cove does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1238 Kern Cove have units with air conditioning?
No, 1238 Kern Cove does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carrington Green
745 Highway 42 S
McDonough, GA 30253
Villas at South Point
1690 Georgia 20 W
McDonough, GA 30253
Hampton Point
820 Hampton Rd
McDonough, GA 30253
Colton Creek
2014 Avalon Dr
McDonough, GA 30253
Mandalay Villas Apartments
1395 Town Center Village Dr
McDonough, GA 30253
Waterford Landing
1900 Waterford Landing
McDonough, GA 30253
Echelon Park
740 McDonough Parkway
McDonough, GA 30253

Similar Pages

McDonough 1 BedroomsMcDonough 2 Bedrooms
McDonough 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMcDonough Apartments with Parking
McDonough Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAWoodstock, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GA
East Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College