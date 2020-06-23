1238 Kern Cove

Amenities

in unit laundry garage walk in closets fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry garage

This is a huge 5 bedroom, 4 bath 2 story home. It is a brick home with a privacy fence around the back yard, a storage building, and nice landscaping. It has a 2 story foyer with custom tile floors, den, dining room, living room with a gas fireplace, fully functional kitchen with black appliances, washer and dryer in the laundry room, 2 car auto garage, solarium sun room with custom tile and shaded windows, a huge master bedroom with a bonus area and large master bath with upscale tile backsplash, garden tube, and double vanity. There are multiple walk in closets. The master closet is large enough for 2 and has a standing mirror and shelves built in. This home is fresh and clean and ready to move in.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,675, Application Fee: $59, Security Deposit: $1,675, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.