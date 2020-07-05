All apartments in McDonough
Find more places like 116 Daisy Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McDonough, GA
/
116 Daisy Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

116 Daisy Circle

116 Daisy Cir · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McDonough
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

116 Daisy Cir, McDonough, GA 30252

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Brand New Homes For Rent (Ready Now)
APPLY ONLINE: mckinleyrealty.managebuilding.com
Showing By Appointment
Rent Starting At : $1475.00 Security Deposit: $1,500.00

For Showings Contact: Direct: (678)232-2126 - Office: 770 687 2752

INTERIOR DELUXE FEATURES

4 Bedrooms - 2.5-Baths
Showing by appointment only

Application Criteria:
01.) No bankruptcies within 36 months
02.) No open bankruptcies within 84 months --
03.) No outstanding landlord debt evident within 36 months --
04.) No foreclosures within 12 months --
05.) No civil judgments within 12 months --
06.) No outstanding tax liens within 24 months --
07.) Rent must be 34% of less of applicant income --
08.) Must pass social security number verification --
09.) Must not be listed in the sex offender registry --
10.) Must pass criminal background check --
11.) No Evictions filed within 36 months --
12.) No derogatory rental information reported (excluding family Addresses) --
13.) At least 36 months of verifiable rental history --

Lease Terms
$1,500.00 security deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 Daisy Circle have any available units?
116 Daisy Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
Is 116 Daisy Circle currently offering any rent specials?
116 Daisy Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 Daisy Circle pet-friendly?
No, 116 Daisy Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McDonough.
Does 116 Daisy Circle offer parking?
No, 116 Daisy Circle does not offer parking.
Does 116 Daisy Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 Daisy Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 Daisy Circle have a pool?
No, 116 Daisy Circle does not have a pool.
Does 116 Daisy Circle have accessible units?
No, 116 Daisy Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 116 Daisy Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 116 Daisy Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 116 Daisy Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 116 Daisy Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Waterford Landing
1900 Waterford Landing
McDonough, GA 30253
Echelon Park
740 McDonough Parkway
McDonough, GA 30253
Carrington Green
745 Highway 42 S
McDonough, GA 30253
Hampton Point
820 Hampton Rd
McDonough, GA 30253
Colton Creek
2014 Avalon Dr
McDonough, GA 30253
Villas at South Point
1690 Georgia 20 W
McDonough, GA 30253
Mandalay Villas Apartments
1395 Town Center Village Dr
McDonough, GA 30253

Similar Pages

McDonough 1 BedroomsMcDonough 2 Bedrooms
McDonough 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMcDonough Apartments with Parking
McDonough Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAWoodstock, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GA
East Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College