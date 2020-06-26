All apartments in McDonough
Last updated July 3 2019

112 Rankin Circle

112 Rankin Circle · No Longer Available
Location

112 Rankin Circle, McDonough, GA 30253

Amenities

bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A beautiful and move-in ready 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in McDonough is now available! This 2-story home features black appliances, granite counter-tops and laminate wood floors! The master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks, stand up shower and garden tub! Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx. Qualified resident to receive half month free off August's Rent if moved-in on or before by July 15th.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

