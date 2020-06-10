1076 McConaughy Ct

Amenities

BRAND NEW RENTAL! Austin plan built by Knight Homes in Charleston Village offers 4 bdrs. & 2.5 baths. The open concept 1st floor provides a kitchen with Tiled Back-splash, Granite Topped Counters & Island, Stainless Steel Appliances and Stone Core Flooring. The laundry room and half bath are also located on the main level. Located on the 2nd floor are your Spacious Bedrooms. The Master's Retreat includes a full bath with Double Vanity Sinks & Separate Garden Tub/Shower, 2 Walk-In Closets and a Sitting Area. This End-Unit Townhome also includes 2-Car Garage with Openers & Window Blinds Throughout. A MUST SEE! Application Fee: $40.00 - Smartmove.com Must have proof of Renter's Insurance. ***No Bankruptcies, Foreclosures, or Evictions in the last year!