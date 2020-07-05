All apartments in McDonough
Find more places like 100 Lemon Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McDonough, GA
/
100 Lemon Place
Last updated April 2 2019 at 1:42 PM

100 Lemon Place

100 Lemon Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McDonough
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

100 Lemon Place, McDonough, GA 30253

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9ae462500b ----
Adorable 3BR 1BA Ranch style home in McDonough. New Laminate Flooring throughout. New open concept kitchen and Family room.Features new kitchen appliances like electric stove and refrigerator.Nice big back yard.

A $60 non-refundable application fee per adult is required. Anyone 18 or older who will reside at the home MUST apply. We WILL (1) review applicant credit history; (2) screen for any past evictions; (3) verify income; (4) verify previous landlord references; and (5) perform criminal background checks.

-*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident\'s total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered BI-Monthly to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Range

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Lemon Place have any available units?
100 Lemon Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
What amenities does 100 Lemon Place have?
Some of 100 Lemon Place's amenities include recently renovated, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Lemon Place currently offering any rent specials?
100 Lemon Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Lemon Place pet-friendly?
No, 100 Lemon Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McDonough.
Does 100 Lemon Place offer parking?
No, 100 Lemon Place does not offer parking.
Does 100 Lemon Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 Lemon Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Lemon Place have a pool?
No, 100 Lemon Place does not have a pool.
Does 100 Lemon Place have accessible units?
No, 100 Lemon Place does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Lemon Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 100 Lemon Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 100 Lemon Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 100 Lemon Place has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mandalay Villas Apartments
1395 Town Center Village Dr
McDonough, GA 30253
Carrington Green
745 Highway 42 S
McDonough, GA 30253
Colton Creek
2014 Avalon Dr
McDonough, GA 30253
Echelon Park
740 McDonough Parkway
McDonough, GA 30253
Waterford Landing
1900 Waterford Landing
McDonough, GA 30253
Hampton Point
820 Hampton Rd
McDonough, GA 30253
Villas at South Point
1690 Georgia 20 W
McDonough, GA 30253

Similar Pages

McDonough 1 BedroomsMcDonough 2 Bedrooms
McDonough 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMcDonough Apartments with Parking
McDonough Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAWoodstock, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GA
East Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College