100 George W. Lemon Drive

***Available Now*** Cozy 3BR 1.5BA four-sided brick McDonough home is move-in ready and features a corner lot with a large yard, a one-car carport and covered front entry. Enjoy your own space here, hurry to make it yours. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.
Neighborhood: unknown
High school: Henry County High School
Middle school: Henry County Middle School
Elementary school: Oakland Elementary School
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.