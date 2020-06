Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

NEAT & ATTRACTIVE BRICK FRONT TOWN HOME ACROSS THE STREET FROM GROCERY STORES, RESTAURANTS, BANKS AND MANY MORE! FRESHLY PAINTED INTERIOR, WITH CLEAN HARDWOOD FLOORS, FAIRLY NEW CARPETS UPSTAIRS AND BEDROOM WITH WALK IN CLOSETS. LIVING ROOM WITH BRICK FIREPLACE, AND UPDATED KITCHEN APPLIANCES. FENCED YARD WITH BACK PORCH AND 2 ASSIGNED PARKING SPACE. OVERALL A GREAT PLACE TO CALL HOME