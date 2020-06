Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

2 story brick front townhouse. New flooring:kitchen, all bathrooms. Two: large bedms 14X20 and 14x1. Two full baths in each rm. separate living and dining room. Lots of windows. facing north. Schools: South Cobb,Floyd Mid and Mableton Elm. Heating is gas/ Cooling electric, on bus line. Two parking spaces with unit. Only serious inquires for immediate occupancy. Credit is important & references required.