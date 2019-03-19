All apartments in Mableton
Find more places like 6211 Florrie Drive Southwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mableton, GA
/
6211 Florrie Drive Southwest
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6211 Florrie Drive Southwest

6211 Florrie Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mableton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6211 Florrie Drive, Mableton, GA 30126

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
***MOVE-IN SPECIAL***FREE FIRST MONTH"S RENT - PAY HOLDING FEE AND MOVE IN! FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 404-522-1952. SPECIAL ENDS 1/31

2 Br,1 Ba Duplex Unit! This 4-sided Brick Home Has A Front And Back Yard And Separate Parking Areas. This Unitï¿½??s Kitchen And Bath Have Been Updated And Offers A Spacious Kitchen Which Opens To The Family Room, Two Bedrooms, And Laundry Hook-ups. Backyard Has Lots Of Room For Outdoor Activities. Available To View At Any Time That Is Convenient.

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed. This Home Does Not Accept Section 8. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

County: Cobb;
Subdivision: Whitfield Heights;
Year: 1964;
Sq Ft: 1964;
Bedrooms/Baths: 2 Br / 1 Ba;

Schools:
Elementary: Clay;
Middle: Lindley;
High: Pebblebrook;

Smoking: No

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: 1540
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6211 Florrie Drive Southwest have any available units?
6211 Florrie Drive Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mableton, GA.
Is 6211 Florrie Drive Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
6211 Florrie Drive Southwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6211 Florrie Drive Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 6211 Florrie Drive Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mableton.
Does 6211 Florrie Drive Southwest offer parking?
Yes, 6211 Florrie Drive Southwest does offer parking.
Does 6211 Florrie Drive Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6211 Florrie Drive Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6211 Florrie Drive Southwest have a pool?
No, 6211 Florrie Drive Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 6211 Florrie Drive Southwest have accessible units?
No, 6211 Florrie Drive Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 6211 Florrie Drive Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 6211 Florrie Drive Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6211 Florrie Drive Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 6211 Florrie Drive Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Mableton 2 BedroomsMableton Apartments with Parking
Mableton Dog Friendly ApartmentsMableton Pet Friendly Places
Mableton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GA
Jackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College