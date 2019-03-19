6211 Florrie Drive Southwest

Amenities

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

***MOVE-IN SPECIAL***FREE FIRST MONTH"S RENT - PAY HOLDING FEE AND MOVE IN! FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 404-522-1952. SPECIAL ENDS 1/31



2 Br,1 Ba Duplex Unit! This 4-sided Brick Home Has A Front And Back Yard And Separate Parking Areas. This Unitï¿½??s Kitchen And Bath Have Been Updated And Offers A Spacious Kitchen Which Opens To The Family Room, Two Bedrooms, And Laundry Hook-ups. Backyard Has Lots Of Room For Outdoor Activities. Available To View At Any Time That Is Convenient.



Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed. This Home Does Not Accept Section 8. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.



County: Cobb;

Subdivision: Whitfield Heights;

Year: 1964;

Sq Ft: 1964;

Bedrooms/Baths: 2 Br / 1 Ba;



Schools:

Elementary: Clay;

Middle: Lindley;

High: Pebblebrook;



Smoking: No



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Deposits: 1540

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.