620 BOGGS Road SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

This home has beautiful, mature hardwood trees on a large lot. It has just been renovated top to bottom, with new paint, beautiful refinished hardwood floors and new maintenance-free gutters. It has a newer roof, HVAC units and wiring. It is has a keeping room off the kitchen with a view of a private back yard, along with a covered deck to enjoy dinners outside. It is not far from downtown for commuting. This home is down the street from Clay Elementary and is close to the new elementary school replacing it. Great for families, professionals or retirees.