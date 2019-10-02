All apartments in Mableton
Last updated October 2 2019 at 11:34 PM

620 BOGGS Road SW

620 Boggs Road · No Longer Available
Location

620 Boggs Road, Mableton, GA 30126

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This home has beautiful, mature hardwood trees on a large lot. It has just been renovated top to bottom, with new paint, beautiful refinished hardwood floors and new maintenance-free gutters. It has a newer roof, HVAC units and wiring. It is has a keeping room off the kitchen with a view of a private back yard, along with a covered deck to enjoy dinners outside. It is not far from downtown for commuting. This home is down the street from Clay Elementary and is close to the new elementary school replacing it. Great for families, professionals or retirees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 620 BOGGS Road SW have any available units?
620 BOGGS Road SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mableton, GA.
What amenities does 620 BOGGS Road SW have?
Some of 620 BOGGS Road SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 620 BOGGS Road SW currently offering any rent specials?
620 BOGGS Road SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 BOGGS Road SW pet-friendly?
No, 620 BOGGS Road SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mableton.
Does 620 BOGGS Road SW offer parking?
No, 620 BOGGS Road SW does not offer parking.
Does 620 BOGGS Road SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 620 BOGGS Road SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 BOGGS Road SW have a pool?
No, 620 BOGGS Road SW does not have a pool.
Does 620 BOGGS Road SW have accessible units?
No, 620 BOGGS Road SW does not have accessible units.
Does 620 BOGGS Road SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 620 BOGGS Road SW has units with dishwashers.
Does 620 BOGGS Road SW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 620 BOGGS Road SW has units with air conditioning.
