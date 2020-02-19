6117 Pisgah

Amenities

ceiling fan microwave internet access furnished range oven

Unit Amenities ceiling fan furnished microwave oven range Property Amenities internet access

Looking for great Ranch retro 1960s place to stay until your place is ready?



This 4 sided Brick Ranch features furnished living room and large kitchen w eat in breakfast room . Comforts of home:full cooking kitchen, stove top, oven, microwave, crock pot, toaster oven, carbon monoxide detectors, smoke detectors, fire extinguisher under sink, encapsulated bedding for mattress and box springs, fresh sheets and towel sets, black out curtains, ceiling fans in each bedroom, wifi with tv monitors (bring your fire stick, hulu, roku) in each room for your convenience. Each room has their separate lock Electric key combination for house.



The great thing about Mableton is its access to interstates and getting quickly to areas around downtown and airport. Quick access to I 20, I 75 and I 285. You can weave quickly to Downtown, Hospitals, Airport and most major Movie Studios. You can actually make better time going thru different roads from Mableton than Interstates.



Mableton is a family neighborhood area.



Can rent out as short as 1 to 3 months at a time. Prefer 3 month minimum. No limit to length of stay.

Applications via sublet.com will not be accepted.



Application required:credit,background and eviction report. $39.00 total