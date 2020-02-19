All apartments in Mableton
Location

6117 Pisgah Road, Mableton, GA 30126

Amenities

ceiling fan
microwave
internet access
furnished
range
oven
Looking for great Ranch retro 1960s place to stay until your place is ready?

This 4 sided Brick Ranch features furnished living room and large kitchen w eat in breakfast room . Comforts of home:full cooking kitchen, stove top, oven, microwave, crock pot, toaster oven, carbon monoxide detectors, smoke detectors, fire extinguisher under sink, encapsulated bedding for mattress and box springs, fresh sheets and towel sets, black out curtains, ceiling fans in each bedroom, wifi with tv monitors (bring your fire stick, hulu, roku) in each room for your convenience. Each room has their separate lock Electric key combination for house.

The great thing about Mableton is its access to interstates and getting quickly to areas around downtown and airport. Quick access to I 20, I 75 and I 285. You can weave quickly to Downtown, Hospitals, Airport and most major Movie Studios. You can actually make better time going thru different roads from Mableton than Interstates.

Mableton is a family neighborhood area.

Can rent out as short as 1 to 3 months at a time. Prefer 3 month minimum. No limit to length of stay.
Applications via sublet.com will not be accepted.

Application required:credit,background and eviction report. $39.00 total

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6117 Pisgah have any available units?
6117 Pisgah doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mableton, GA.
What amenities does 6117 Pisgah have?
Some of 6117 Pisgah's amenities include ceiling fan, microwave, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6117 Pisgah currently offering any rent specials?
6117 Pisgah is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6117 Pisgah pet-friendly?
No, 6117 Pisgah is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mableton.
Does 6117 Pisgah offer parking?
No, 6117 Pisgah does not offer parking.
Does 6117 Pisgah have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6117 Pisgah does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6117 Pisgah have a pool?
No, 6117 Pisgah does not have a pool.
Does 6117 Pisgah have accessible units?
No, 6117 Pisgah does not have accessible units.
Does 6117 Pisgah have units with dishwashers?
No, 6117 Pisgah does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6117 Pisgah have units with air conditioning?
No, 6117 Pisgah does not have units with air conditioning.
