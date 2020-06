Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

AVAILABLE NOW! Large 4 Bedroom 2 Bath home in Smyrna! - AVAILABLE NOW! Large 4 Bedroom 2 bath home located in Smyrna. Master on the main, hardwood floors, new carpet in bedrooms, screened in porch/sunroom with new flooring, 2 car garage, large front porch, and much more! Contact Ashley for more information ashley@theforem.com or 770-324-7432.



(RLNE4890508)