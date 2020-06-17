All apartments in Mableton
6057 Blackhawk Trail SE
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

6057 Blackhawk Trail SE

6057 Blackhawk Trail Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

6057 Blackhawk Trail Southeast, Mableton, GA 30126

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Mableton. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 1 space/unit.

