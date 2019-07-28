All apartments in Mableton
Last updated July 28 2019 at 7:30 AM

6010 Austin Dr Sw

6010 Austin Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6010 Austin Drive, Mableton, GA 30126

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A must see! Renovated cottage on an acre corner lot near shopping, schools, and restaurants. New kitchen with upgrades, white shaker cabinets, subway tile back-splash, SS appliances, hardwoods through out! Large laundry/utility room with lots of room for storage.
Look out over the HUGE fenced in backyard with tool shed from the large deck. Additional storage on back of house and also 12 x 12 bonus space for your enjoyment. Pets are welcomed (restrictions apply)

Must pass credit/background check with established employment history. Deposit: $1125; Pet Fee of $300 (restrictions and limits apply). Optional: Security system and lawn maintenance for additional fee. All utilities to be paid for by tenant. Tenant insurance required.
This property does not accept GA Housing vouchers.

Call 404-594-4155 for more information. Open house Wednesday 7/24 from 5-7 p.m.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

