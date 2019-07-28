6010 Austin Dr Sw

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A must see! Renovated cottage on an acre corner lot near shopping, schools, and restaurants. New kitchen with upgrades, white shaker cabinets, subway tile back-splash, SS appliances, hardwoods through out! Large laundry/utility room with lots of room for storage.

Look out over the HUGE fenced in backyard with tool shed from the large deck. Additional storage on back of house and also 12 x 12 bonus space for your enjoyment. Pets are welcomed (restrictions apply)



Must pass credit/background check with established employment history. Deposit: $1125; Pet Fee of $300 (restrictions and limits apply). Optional: Security system and lawn maintenance for additional fee. All utilities to be paid for by tenant. Tenant insurance required.

This property does not accept GA Housing vouchers.



Call 404-594-4155 for more information. Open house Wednesday 7/24 from 5-7 p.m.