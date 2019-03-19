5553 Andrew Drive SW

Amenities

RENOVATED 3 bed/2 bath ranch in Mableton. Renovated Kitchen with Brand New Stainless Steel Appliances. 2 Refinished Full Bathrooms, New/Refinished Hardwood Floors, Fresh Paint Throughout, Large Living Room AND Large Family Room. Separate Dining Room. 3 Large bedrooms. Sunroom. Rear Deck, 2 car garage, HUGE Corner Lot. Storage Shed. NEW HVAC. NEW Water Heater...Requirement: 600+ Credit, Clean Background Check, 3x rent-income. No Smoking. Pets Negotiable. $40 application fee per tenant. Application at: https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/530164