Mableton, GA
5553 Andrew Drive SW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5553 Andrew Drive SW

5553 Andrew Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5553 Andrew Drive, Mableton, GA 30126

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
RENOVATED 3 bed/2 bath ranch in Mableton. Renovated Kitchen with Brand New Stainless Steel Appliances. 2 Refinished Full Bathrooms, New/Refinished Hardwood Floors, Fresh Paint Throughout, Large Living Room AND Large Family Room. Separate Dining Room. 3 Large bedrooms. Sunroom. Rear Deck, 2 car garage, HUGE Corner Lot. Storage Shed. NEW HVAC. NEW Water Heater...Requirement: 600+ Credit, Clean Background Check, 3x rent-income. No Smoking. Pets Negotiable. $40 application fee per tenant. Application at: https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/530164

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5553 Andrew Drive SW have any available units?
5553 Andrew Drive SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mableton, GA.
What amenities does 5553 Andrew Drive SW have?
Some of 5553 Andrew Drive SW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5553 Andrew Drive SW currently offering any rent specials?
5553 Andrew Drive SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5553 Andrew Drive SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 5553 Andrew Drive SW is pet friendly.
Does 5553 Andrew Drive SW offer parking?
Yes, 5553 Andrew Drive SW offers parking.
Does 5553 Andrew Drive SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5553 Andrew Drive SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5553 Andrew Drive SW have a pool?
No, 5553 Andrew Drive SW does not have a pool.
Does 5553 Andrew Drive SW have accessible units?
No, 5553 Andrew Drive SW does not have accessible units.
Does 5553 Andrew Drive SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 5553 Andrew Drive SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5553 Andrew Drive SW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5553 Andrew Drive SW has units with air conditioning.
