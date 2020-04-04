All apartments in Mableton
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:56 AM

5495 Davis Drive

5495 Davis Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5495 Davis Drive, Mableton, GA 30106

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
READY NOW!!! LARGE BRICK RANCH WITH FINISHED BASEMENT WITH 2ND KITCHEN - This is a huge, spacious 4 Bedroom/3 Bath Home. It includes a 3 bedroom 2 bath home upstairs with formal dining room, living room, and a den with fireplace, It has a large eat in kitchen with stove, refrigerator (not repaired or replaced by owner) and dishwasher. The basement apartment includes a living area with fireplace, an eat in kitchen with a stove, 1 bedroom and a bath. There is a large storage area and a 1 car garage downstairs. Home also has a large deck, 2 car carport and is on a large corner lot. It has central heat & air and a washer/dryer connection.

NO SECTION 8...NO SMOKING

Utilities: Georgia Power, Austell Gas, Cobb County Water, Trash

Rent: $1,550.00

Security Deposit: $1,550.00

Application Fee: $70.00

For questions or to view the property you can give us a call at 770-941-7745. You can also view this and other properties

All Information is believed accurate but is not warranted and is subject to change without notice.

(RLNE2337626)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5495 Davis Drive have any available units?
5495 Davis Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mableton, GA.
What amenities does 5495 Davis Drive have?
Some of 5495 Davis Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5495 Davis Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5495 Davis Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5495 Davis Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5495 Davis Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mableton.
Does 5495 Davis Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5495 Davis Drive offers parking.
Does 5495 Davis Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5495 Davis Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5495 Davis Drive have a pool?
No, 5495 Davis Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5495 Davis Drive have accessible units?
No, 5495 Davis Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5495 Davis Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5495 Davis Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5495 Davis Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5495 Davis Drive has units with air conditioning.

