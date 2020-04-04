5495 Davis Drive

Amenities

READY NOW!!! LARGE BRICK RANCH WITH FINISHED BASEMENT WITH 2ND KITCHEN - This is a huge, spacious 4 Bedroom/3 Bath Home. It includes a 3 bedroom 2 bath home upstairs with formal dining room, living room, and a den with fireplace, It has a large eat in kitchen with stove, refrigerator (not repaired or replaced by owner) and dishwasher. The basement apartment includes a living area with fireplace, an eat in kitchen with a stove, 1 bedroom and a bath. There is a large storage area and a 1 car garage downstairs. Home also has a large deck, 2 car carport and is on a large corner lot. It has central heat & air and a washer/dryer connection.



NO SECTION 8...NO SMOKING



Utilities: Georgia Power, Austell Gas, Cobb County Water, Trash



Rent: $1,550.00



Security Deposit: $1,550.00



Application Fee: $70.00



