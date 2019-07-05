Rent Calculator
Last updated July 5 2019 at 2:20 PM
1 of 1
515 SW Gresham Rd
515 Gresham Rd SW
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
515 Gresham Rd SW, Mableton, GA 30126
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Lease Agreement is for a minimum of 12 months. This home may also be purchased for sale and currently is listed for sale at $115,000. FMLS # 6552557 Options to buy may be discussed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 515 SW Gresham Rd have any available units?
515 SW Gresham Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mableton, GA
.
Is 515 SW Gresham Rd currently offering any rent specials?
515 SW Gresham Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 SW Gresham Rd pet-friendly?
No, 515 SW Gresham Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mableton
.
Does 515 SW Gresham Rd offer parking?
No, 515 SW Gresham Rd does not offer parking.
Does 515 SW Gresham Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 515 SW Gresham Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 SW Gresham Rd have a pool?
No, 515 SW Gresham Rd does not have a pool.
Does 515 SW Gresham Rd have accessible units?
No, 515 SW Gresham Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 515 SW Gresham Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 515 SW Gresham Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 515 SW Gresham Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 515 SW Gresham Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
