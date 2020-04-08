4908 Sugar Valley Road

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Application fees will be credited back with a signed lease! This home has a lot to offer, like a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and gorgeous wood style flooring, In addition to all this, the kitchen does not disappoint either. With the GRANITE COUNTER TOPS and APPLIANCE PACKAGE this kitchen lacks for nothing and waiting for home cooked meals to be prepared here! Just as impressive are the spacious bedrooms and contemporar bathrooms. Since the back yard is surrounded by trees this is a perfect place to get away from it all and enjoy the natural setting. We invite you to apply on line at www.msrenewal.com and make this house your next home. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.