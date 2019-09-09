4590 Shamrock Place Southeast

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal pet friendly carport air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet garbage disposal patio / balcony range Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cute brick home minutes from city of Smyrna

2-car carport

Cul-de-sac home with large front yard

Eat in kitchen with breakfast room, breakfast bar, pantry, electric stove top, black appliances, disposal

Large living room downstairs with access to covered and screened in patio

Full bath downstairs

Freshly painted

Laundry located downstairs

3 bedrooms upstairs

Hardwoods in master suite. 2 rooms in master suite, 2 closets

Separate carriage house included for roommate, adult child, or inlaws.

New paint inside and out

New carpet

New gutters

New blinds



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** new HVAC filters will be delivered to your home approximately every 60 days to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



NOTE: We do not advertise our properties on Craigslist so if you see this property on that site please DISREGARD. IT'S-A SCAM!!!!



Rental Criteria: http://www.skylinepropertiesga.com/rental-criteria



*Pet policy: Sorry no pets.