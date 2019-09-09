4590 Shamrock Place Southeast

Amenities
Cute brick home minutes from city of Smyrna
2-car carport
Cul-de-sac home with large front yard
Eat in kitchen with breakfast room, breakfast bar, pantry, electric stove top, black appliances, disposal
Large living room downstairs with access to covered and screened in patio
Full bath downstairs
Freshly painted
Laundry located downstairs
3 bedrooms upstairs
Hardwoods in master suite. 2 rooms in master suite, 2 closets
Separate carriage house included for roommate, adult child, or inlaws.
New paint inside and out
New carpet
New gutters
New blinds
**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** new HVAC filters will be delivered to your home approximately every 60 days to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.
NOTE: We do not advertise our properties on Craigslist so if you see this property on that site please DISREGARD. IT'S-A SCAM!!!!
Rental Criteria: http://www.skylinepropertiesga.com/rental-criteria
*Pet policy: Sorry no pets.