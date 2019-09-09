All apartments in Mableton
Find more places like 4590 Shamrock Place Southeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mableton, GA
/
4590 Shamrock Place Southeast
Last updated September 9 2019 at 7:13 PM

4590 Shamrock Place Southeast

4590 Shamrock Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mableton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4590 Shamrock Place Southeast, Mableton, GA 30126

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute brick home minutes from city of Smyrna
2-car carport
Cul-de-sac home with large front yard
Eat in kitchen with breakfast room, breakfast bar, pantry, electric stove top, black appliances, disposal
Large living room downstairs with access to covered and screened in patio
Full bath downstairs
Freshly painted
Laundry located downstairs
3 bedrooms upstairs
Hardwoods in master suite. 2 rooms in master suite, 2 closets
Separate carriage house included for roommate, adult child, or inlaws.
New paint inside and out
New carpet
New gutters
New blinds

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** new HVAC filters will be delivered to your home approximately every 60 days to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

NOTE: We do not advertise our properties on Craigslist so if you see this property on that site please DISREGARD. IT'S-A SCAM!!!!

Rental Criteria: http://www.skylinepropertiesga.com/rental-criteria

*Pet policy: Sorry no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4590 Shamrock Place Southeast have any available units?
4590 Shamrock Place Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mableton, GA.
What amenities does 4590 Shamrock Place Southeast have?
Some of 4590 Shamrock Place Southeast's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4590 Shamrock Place Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
4590 Shamrock Place Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4590 Shamrock Place Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 4590 Shamrock Place Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 4590 Shamrock Place Southeast offer parking?
Yes, 4590 Shamrock Place Southeast offers parking.
Does 4590 Shamrock Place Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4590 Shamrock Place Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4590 Shamrock Place Southeast have a pool?
No, 4590 Shamrock Place Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 4590 Shamrock Place Southeast have accessible units?
No, 4590 Shamrock Place Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 4590 Shamrock Place Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 4590 Shamrock Place Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4590 Shamrock Place Southeast have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4590 Shamrock Place Southeast has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Mableton 2 BedroomsMableton Apartments with Parking
Mableton Dog Friendly ApartmentsMableton Pet Friendly Places
Mableton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GA
Jackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College