2111 Apple Orchard Way

Amenities

dishwasher garage pool fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Don't miss out on this pristine 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home. Located close to shopping, restaurants and interstates and f eaturing a family room with fireplace, separate dining room, spacious eat in kitchen which is equipped with a gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, corner pantry and large island. One guest bedroom and full bathroom located on the main level. Upstairs you will find a large master suite, 3 guest bedrooms and lofy/sitting area. Located in a swim community, lawncare is included.