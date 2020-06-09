This two/three bedroom home will be available on May 15th. Home has been cleaned and in move-in condition. One room, bath and mini kitchen in the basement. Utilities included in rent - electric, water, and gas
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1744 Nathan Lane have any available units?
1744 Nathan Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mableton, GA.
What amenities does 1744 Nathan Lane have?
Some of 1744 Nathan Lane's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1744 Nathan Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1744 Nathan Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.