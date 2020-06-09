All apartments in Mableton
1744 Nathan Lane
1744 Nathan Lane

1744 Nathan Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1744 Nathan Lane, Mableton, GA 30168

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
some paid utils
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This two/three bedroom home will be available on May 15th. Home has been cleaned and in move-in condition. One room, bath and mini kitchen in the basement. Utilities included in rent - electric, water, and gas

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1744 Nathan Lane have any available units?
1744 Nathan Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mableton, GA.
What amenities does 1744 Nathan Lane have?
Some of 1744 Nathan Lane's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1744 Nathan Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1744 Nathan Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1744 Nathan Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1744 Nathan Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mableton.
Does 1744 Nathan Lane offer parking?
No, 1744 Nathan Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1744 Nathan Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1744 Nathan Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1744 Nathan Lane have a pool?
No, 1744 Nathan Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1744 Nathan Lane have accessible units?
No, 1744 Nathan Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1744 Nathan Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1744 Nathan Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1744 Nathan Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1744 Nathan Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

