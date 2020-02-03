1133 Mable Street Southwest

Amenities

hardwood floors carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors Property Amenities

***Available Now*** More photos to come. Come home to this charming 3 BR 1 BA bungalow in Mableton. Nice floorplan with hardwood floors in bedrooms and hall, carpet in living room, tile floor in kitchen with appliances and stained cabinets. Large, fenced in backyard. Walk to restaurants and shopping. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.



High School: South Cobb High School

Middle School: Floyd Middle School

Elementary School: Mableton Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.