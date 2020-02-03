All apartments in Mableton
1133 Mable Street Southwest

1133 Mable Street
Location

1133 Mable Street, Mableton, GA 30126

Amenities

hardwood floors
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
***Available Now*** More photos to come. Come home to this charming 3 BR 1 BA bungalow in Mableton. Nice floorplan with hardwood floors in bedrooms and hall, carpet in living room, tile floor in kitchen with appliances and stained cabinets. Large, fenced in backyard. Walk to restaurants and shopping. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

High School: South Cobb High School
Middle School: Floyd Middle School
Elementary School: Mableton Elementary School
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1133 Mable Street Southwest have any available units?
1133 Mable Street Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mableton, GA.
Is 1133 Mable Street Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
1133 Mable Street Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1133 Mable Street Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 1133 Mable Street Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mableton.
Does 1133 Mable Street Southwest offer parking?
No, 1133 Mable Street Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 1133 Mable Street Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1133 Mable Street Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1133 Mable Street Southwest have a pool?
No, 1133 Mable Street Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 1133 Mable Street Southwest have accessible units?
No, 1133 Mable Street Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1133 Mable Street Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1133 Mable Street Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1133 Mable Street Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 1133 Mable Street Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.

