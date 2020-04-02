All apartments in Mableton
Last updated April 2 2020 at 8:45 PM

1075 Wisteria Drive Southwest

1075 Wisteria Dr SW · No Longer Available
Location

1075 Wisteria Dr SW, Mableton, GA 30126

Amenities

recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Come see this beautiful 2 bed 1 bath brick home! Fully renovated with new appliances and updated flooring!
Enjoy the large front lawn, spacious rooms, carpet, and tile flooring. Do not miss out on this opportunity. Come visit today!

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1491353?source=marketing

Rental Terms: Rent: $850, Application Fee: $85, Security Deposit: $850, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1075 Wisteria Drive Southwest have any available units?
1075 Wisteria Drive Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mableton, GA.
Is 1075 Wisteria Drive Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
1075 Wisteria Drive Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1075 Wisteria Drive Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 1075 Wisteria Drive Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mableton.
Does 1075 Wisteria Drive Southwest offer parking?
No, 1075 Wisteria Drive Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 1075 Wisteria Drive Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1075 Wisteria Drive Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1075 Wisteria Drive Southwest have a pool?
No, 1075 Wisteria Drive Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 1075 Wisteria Drive Southwest have accessible units?
No, 1075 Wisteria Drive Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1075 Wisteria Drive Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1075 Wisteria Drive Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1075 Wisteria Drive Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 1075 Wisteria Drive Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.

