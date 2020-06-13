/
3 bedroom apartments
161 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lovejoy, GA
2301 Nicole Drive
2301 Nicole Drive, Lovejoy, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1440 sqft
Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme so decorating will be a
11936 Fuller Street
11936 Fuller Street, Lovejoy, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,479
1421 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.
11849 Registry Boulevard
11849 Registry Boulevard, Lovejoy, GA
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 2,358 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
11360 Kayla Drive
11360 Kayla Drive, Lovejoy, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1456 sqft
Make it home for the holidays! Beautifully redone, with warm beige paint tones, new carpet and new flooring, even new toilets in the entire home.
244 Water Oaks Court
244 Water Oaks Court, Henry County, GA
Almost a park-like setting. Quietly nestled into a peaceful cul-de-sac. Two story entry foyer. Separate living and dining room. Bright eat-in kitchen. Access to the rear deck off the family room.
11091 Silver Aspen Court
11091 Silver Aspen Court, Bonanza, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1320 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
11070 Southwood Dr
11070 Southwood Drive, Clayton County, GA
Large Beautiful brick traditional four bedroom 2.5 bath home. Quiet neighborhood near schools, restaurants and shopping. Won't last at this low rental rate. Call for appointment.
11051 Southwood Drive
11051 Southwood Drive, Clayton County, GA
Stately Hampton Home With Tons of Natural Light Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 3,460 square feet.
St. Ives Crossing
305 St. Ives Crossing, Stockbridge, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,409
1440 sqft
Welcome to the comfort and convenience of St. Ives Crossing. Our luxury apartment community offers everything you are looking for with a prime Henry County location.
211 Greenleaf Drive
211 Greenleaf Drive, Hampton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1452 sqft
A charming home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths in Hampton is NOW available for move-in! Stay tuned for photo's! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit
9508 Hidden Branch Drive
9508 Hidden Branch Drive, Clayton County, GA
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
8750 Twin Oaks Drive
8750 Twin Oaks Drive, Clayton County, GA
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1296 North Hampton Drive
1296 North Hampton Drive, Henry County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1208 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1532 Buckingham Place
1532 Buckingham Place, Stockbridge, GA
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
852 Betsy Ross Tr
852 Betsy Ross Trail, Hampton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1800 sqft
Liberty Square Park - Property Id: 78022 (Please fill out the online questionaire) 3 bedroom and 2 1/2 bath nice home in Liberty Square Park, Hampton Ga. Home has a double car garage.
Jonesboro
8422 Carlington Lane
8422 Carlington Street, Clayton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1529 sqft
8422 Carlington Lane Available 08/08/20 8422 Carlington Lane: 2 story townhouse in a small community with extra storage in the back. - 30236 (RLNE5851635)
9265 Willow Tree Ct
9265 Willow Tree Court, Clayton County, GA
9265 Willow Tree Ct Available 06/15/20 Mundy's Mill/Jonesboro 4 Bed 2.5 Bath - This home is situated just north of Fayette County in the Mundy's Mill area on Hwy 54 in Clayton County. The Master is on the main level.
Monarch Village
355 Vista Creek Drive
355 Vista Creek Drive, Stockbridge, GA
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Jonesboro
124 Batiste Garden Circle
124 Batiste Garden Circle, Jonesboro, GA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1050 sqft
Downtown Jonesboro-Brick Ranch 3/1 - Here we have a 3 bedroom 1 bath brick home in downtown Jonesboro. You'll be close to all the happenings of the amazing City of Jonesboro. This home is on a dead-end street with an amazing wooded lot.
12310 Riviera Drive
12310 Riviera Drive, Clayton County, GA
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Brentwood Park Whitker
556 Carlsbad Cv
556 Carlsbad Cove, Stockbridge, GA
Spacious 5 Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms, 2-Car Garage house nestled in Brentwood Park Subdivision in Stockbridge.
Jonesboro
242 Jonesboro Rd
242 Jonesboro Road, Jonesboro, GA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1066 sqft
Adorable 3 Bed Bungalow! - Hardwood Floors...Fresh Paint...Great Covered Patio (RLNE5831064)
519 Creekstone Drive
519 Creekstone Drive, Henry County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1840 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
12121 Olmstead Dr.
12121 Olmstead Drive, Clayton County, GA
Enchanting & Spacious 5 Bedrooms 3 Bath Haven Ready To Move-In!!! - This amazing home located in Fayetteville is ready for you! Kitchen features black appliances and wood floors. Living room has high ceilings is cozy and features a fireplace.
