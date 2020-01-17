All apartments in Lovejoy
Last updated January 17 2020 at 2:59 AM

2419 Brianna Drive

2419 Brianna Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2419 Brianna Drive, Lovejoy, GA 30228
Lovejoy

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**$0 for application fee for pre-screened applicants, with Dec 20 move in date. Ask for details!* You can self-tour this home with your smart phone, between 8am - 7pm. Register on www.rently.com and get access details.** Make it home for the holidays! Beautiful split-level town home. Ready to move-in with new carpet. Walk right into the 2-story foyer with beautiful tile flooring. 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath are located on the lower level while the master suite, complete with walk-in closet and full bathroom is on the upper level. Washer and Dryer come with this home. This is a spacious home featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, with a guest toilet/powder room on the upper level for your guests. Galley style kitchen enjoys sunlight and connects to the family room. Home has a 1-car garage and a long driveway to accommodate more cars. Enjoy family time as you walk out through the french doors onto the elevated deck looking over your private fenced back yard. Owner looking for immediate move-in. The application fee is $45/individual for anyone 18 and older. Must earn minimum 3x the monthly rent and no evictions. 600 min credit score. Can process within 3-5 days if all supporting documentation is attached. Owner not signed up w/Housing Authority. Please read rental guidelines first before scheduling viewing appointment. Existing custom paint color remains (but tenant can change when they move in, upon approval). You can self-view.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2419 Brianna Drive have any available units?
2419 Brianna Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lovejoy, GA.
What amenities does 2419 Brianna Drive have?
Some of 2419 Brianna Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2419 Brianna Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2419 Brianna Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2419 Brianna Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2419 Brianna Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lovejoy.
Does 2419 Brianna Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2419 Brianna Drive offers parking.
Does 2419 Brianna Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2419 Brianna Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2419 Brianna Drive have a pool?
No, 2419 Brianna Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2419 Brianna Drive have accessible units?
No, 2419 Brianna Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2419 Brianna Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2419 Brianna Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2419 Brianna Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2419 Brianna Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

