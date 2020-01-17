2419 Brianna Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage walk in closets carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

**$0 for application fee for pre-screened applicants, with Dec 20 move in date. Ask for details!* You can self-tour this home with your smart phone, between 8am - 7pm. Register on www.rently.com and get access details.** Make it home for the holidays! Beautiful split-level town home. Ready to move-in with new carpet. Walk right into the 2-story foyer with beautiful tile flooring. 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath are located on the lower level while the master suite, complete with walk-in closet and full bathroom is on the upper level. Washer and Dryer come with this home. This is a spacious home featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, with a guest toilet/powder room on the upper level for your guests. Galley style kitchen enjoys sunlight and connects to the family room. Home has a 1-car garage and a long driveway to accommodate more cars. Enjoy family time as you walk out through the french doors onto the elevated deck looking over your private fenced back yard. Owner looking for immediate move-in. The application fee is $45/individual for anyone 18 and older. Must earn minimum 3x the monthly rent and no evictions. 600 min credit score. Can process within 3-5 days if all supporting documentation is attached. Owner not signed up w/Housing Authority. Please read rental guidelines first before scheduling viewing appointment. Existing custom paint color remains (but tenant can change when they move in, upon approval). You can self-view.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.