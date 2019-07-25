2263 Nicole Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking air conditioning

Move In Ready 3 Bedrooms 2.5 Baths Townhouse!!! - 3 bedroom 2.5 baths townhouse ready just for you in Hampton Ga. Applicants should make 3x's the rent amount, have a credit score of 550 or better. No judgments or evictions in last 5 years. Credit, criminal and eviction screened. Employment and rental verification required. $60 application fee per adult, $200 administration fee due on move in date. $900.00 reservation fee required to hold property within 24 hours of approval. Reservation fee will be transferred to security deposit at move in.



No Pets Allowed



