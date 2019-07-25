All apartments in Lovejoy
Last updated July 25 2019 at 10:36 AM

2263 Nicole Dr

2263 Nicole Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2263 Nicole Drive, Lovejoy, GA 30228
Lovejoy

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Move In Ready 3 Bedrooms 2.5 Baths Townhouse!!! - 3 bedroom 2.5 baths townhouse ready just for you in Hampton Ga. Applicants should make 3x's the rent amount, have a credit score of 550 or better. No judgments or evictions in last 5 years. Credit, criminal and eviction screened. Employment and rental verification required. $60 application fee per adult, $200 administration fee due on move in date. $900.00 reservation fee required to hold property within 24 hours of approval. Reservation fee will be transferred to security deposit at move in.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2737738)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2263 Nicole Dr have any available units?
2263 Nicole Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lovejoy, GA.
What amenities does 2263 Nicole Dr have?
Some of 2263 Nicole Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2263 Nicole Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2263 Nicole Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2263 Nicole Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2263 Nicole Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lovejoy.
Does 2263 Nicole Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2263 Nicole Dr offers parking.
Does 2263 Nicole Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2263 Nicole Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2263 Nicole Dr have a pool?
No, 2263 Nicole Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2263 Nicole Dr have accessible units?
No, 2263 Nicole Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2263 Nicole Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2263 Nicole Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2263 Nicole Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2263 Nicole Dr has units with air conditioning.
