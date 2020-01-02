All apartments in Lovejoy
Find more places like 1882 Grove Way - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lovejoy, GA
/
1882 Grove Way - 1
Last updated January 2 2020 at 10:07 PM

1882 Grove Way - 1

1882 Grove Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lovejoy
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1882 Grove Way, Lovejoy, GA 30228
Lovejoy

Amenities

on-site laundry
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
**PICTURES COMING SOON**
3 Bed, 2.5 bath townhouse large living room, large kitchen, close to shopping, entertainment, schools and 30 min from Hartsfield-Jackson airport

Minimum Requirements:

Application:https://bluediamondrenovations.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

-$50 Application fee: charged when background check is performed
-monthly income of $4000.00 or more
-no evictions in the past 2 years
-credit score of at least 550
3 Bed, 2.5 bath townhouse with large living room, large kitchen and private backyard, close to shopping, schools, park, 30 min from the airport

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1882 Grove Way - 1 have any available units?
1882 Grove Way - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lovejoy, GA.
What amenities does 1882 Grove Way - 1 have?
Some of 1882 Grove Way - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1882 Grove Way - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1882 Grove Way - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1882 Grove Way - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1882 Grove Way - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lovejoy.
Does 1882 Grove Way - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1882 Grove Way - 1 offers parking.
Does 1882 Grove Way - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1882 Grove Way - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1882 Grove Way - 1 have a pool?
No, 1882 Grove Way - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1882 Grove Way - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1882 Grove Way - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1882 Grove Way - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1882 Grove Way - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1882 Grove Way - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1882 Grove Way - 1 has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lovejoy 3 BedroomsLovejoy Apartments with Parking
Lovejoy Apartments with PoolLovejoy Dog Friendly Apartments
Lovejoy Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GAIrondale, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GABelvedere Park, GAPanthersville, GA
Monroe, GAMableton, GAJackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College