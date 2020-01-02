1882 Grove Way - 1

Amenities

on-site laundry carport recently renovated air conditioning range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

**PICTURES COMING SOON**

3 Bed, 2.5 bath townhouse large living room, large kitchen, close to shopping, entertainment, schools and 30 min from Hartsfield-Jackson airport



Minimum Requirements:



Application:https://bluediamondrenovations.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp



-$50 Application fee: charged when background check is performed

-monthly income of $4000.00 or more

-no evictions in the past 2 years

-credit score of at least 550

