All apartments in Lovejoy
Find more places like 11562 Kades Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lovejoy, GA
/
11562 Kades Trail
Last updated December 4 2019 at 5:05 PM

11562 Kades Trail

11562 Kades Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

11562 Kades Trail, Lovejoy, GA 30228
Lovejoy

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11562 Kades Trail have any available units?
11562 Kades Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lovejoy, GA.
Is 11562 Kades Trail currently offering any rent specials?
11562 Kades Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11562 Kades Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 11562 Kades Trail is pet friendly.
Does 11562 Kades Trail offer parking?
No, 11562 Kades Trail does not offer parking.
Does 11562 Kades Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11562 Kades Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11562 Kades Trail have a pool?
No, 11562 Kades Trail does not have a pool.
Does 11562 Kades Trail have accessible units?
No, 11562 Kades Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 11562 Kades Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 11562 Kades Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11562 Kades Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 11562 Kades Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lovejoy 3 BedroomsLovejoy Apartments with Parking
Lovejoy Apartments with PoolLovejoy Dog Friendly Apartments
Lovejoy Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GAIrondale, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GABelvedere Park, GAPanthersville, GA
Monroe, GAMableton, GAJackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College