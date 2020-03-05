All apartments in Lovejoy
Find more places like 11419 South Grove Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lovejoy, GA
/
11419 South Grove Drive
Last updated March 5 2020 at 12:23 PM

11419 South Grove Drive

11419 South Grove Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lovejoy
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11419 South Grove Drive, Lovejoy, GA 30228
Lovejoy

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
What a Beautiful Townhome! 2 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom Home in Hampton! - Have an Open Feel at This 2 Bedroom Townhome in Hampton! It's Open Concept living & dining room features updated light fixtures; Dining room has bay window that brings in lots of natural light; Open kitchen has all appliances & breakfast bar; Both bedrooms are very spacious; and you'll have Two assigned parking spots! Located near Tara Blvd, so you'll be super close to restaurants, shopping, and more. DON'T DELAY: Visit All3Realty.com to schedule your viewing TODAY!

Your rent now includes our exciting new benefit package, which gives you regular HVAC filter replacement delivery, renters insurance, & many other great benefits that are all included in the listing rate! Please check our website for more details at All3Realty.com, under the RESIDENTS tab, RESIDENT BENEFIT PACKAGE.

(RLNE3791921)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11419 South Grove Drive have any available units?
11419 South Grove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lovejoy, GA.
What amenities does 11419 South Grove Drive have?
Some of 11419 South Grove Drive's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11419 South Grove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11419 South Grove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11419 South Grove Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11419 South Grove Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11419 South Grove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11419 South Grove Drive offers parking.
Does 11419 South Grove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11419 South Grove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11419 South Grove Drive have a pool?
No, 11419 South Grove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11419 South Grove Drive have accessible units?
No, 11419 South Grove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11419 South Grove Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11419 South Grove Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11419 South Grove Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11419 South Grove Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lovejoy 3 BedroomsLovejoy Apartments with Parking
Lovejoy Apartments with PoolLovejoy Dog Friendly Apartments
Lovejoy Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GAIrondale, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GABelvedere Park, GAPanthersville, GA
Monroe, GAMableton, GAJackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College