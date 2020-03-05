11419 South Grove Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

What a Beautiful Townhome! 2 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom Home in Hampton! - Have an Open Feel at This 2 Bedroom Townhome in Hampton! It's Open Concept living & dining room features updated light fixtures; Dining room has bay window that brings in lots of natural light; Open kitchen has all appliances & breakfast bar; Both bedrooms are very spacious; and you'll have Two assigned parking spots! Located near Tara Blvd, so you'll be super close to restaurants, shopping, and more. DON'T DELAY: Visit All3Realty.com to schedule your viewing TODAY!



Your rent now includes our exciting new benefit package, which gives you regular HVAC filter replacement delivery, renters insurance, & many other great benefits that are all included in the listing rate! Please check our website for more details at All3Realty.com, under the RESIDENTS tab, RESIDENT BENEFIT PACKAGE.



