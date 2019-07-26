All apartments in Loganville
4130 Alexis Court
Last updated July 26 2019 at 1:05 PM

4130 Alexis Court

4130 Alexis Court
Location

4130 Alexis Court, Loganville, GA 30052

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great 2 story with 4 bedrooms 3 bathrooms, with one bedroom on the main floor. Expansive master bedroom upstairs w/ trey ceiling and large walk-in closet; 2 additional large bedrooms upstairs. Master bathroom has two vanities, separate garden tub & walk-in shower. Downstairs features 2-story Family room & separate dining room. Well-appointed kitchen has eating area & breakfast bar. Other complements include: 2-car garage, patio/grilling deck, and level lot.

Schedule a self tour and apply at www.GOALproperties.com

In addition to rent, there will be $13.00 per month charge for quality filters to be conveniently delivered to your door every 60 days. This program may save up to 15% on your electric bill and prevent costly HVAC repairs. Resident may opt-out of program by providing Landlord photographic proof that air filters are being replaced every 60 days.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4130 Alexis Court have any available units?
4130 Alexis Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Loganville, GA.
What amenities does 4130 Alexis Court have?
Some of 4130 Alexis Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4130 Alexis Court currently offering any rent specials?
4130 Alexis Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4130 Alexis Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4130 Alexis Court is pet friendly.
Does 4130 Alexis Court offer parking?
Yes, 4130 Alexis Court offers parking.
Does 4130 Alexis Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4130 Alexis Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4130 Alexis Court have a pool?
No, 4130 Alexis Court does not have a pool.
Does 4130 Alexis Court have accessible units?
No, 4130 Alexis Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4130 Alexis Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4130 Alexis Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4130 Alexis Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4130 Alexis Court has units with air conditioning.
