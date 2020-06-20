All apartments in Loganville
233 Evergreen Way
Last updated May 12 2020 at 2:00 AM

233 Evergreen Way

233 Evergreen Way · (347) 488-9691
Location

233 Evergreen Way, Loganville, GA 30052

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,920

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2108 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
new construction
A Brand New Home! Welcome to this new sleek 4 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths. This property consists of a formal dining room and a family room that shares an open concept with the kitchen area. The kitchen area has a breakfast and work island. The open kitchen and living room concept is a great place for family time and entertaining. Attached to the living room area is a lovely patio which boasts of a wood burning fireplace. This patio area is a great place to have tea and coffee in the morning or to enjoy a nice breeze in the evening. All hardwood flooring is on the main floor and brand new carpeting is on the second level in every bedroom room. The master's suite is spacious with a private bathroom including glass enclosed shower only, walk-in closet and his/hers vanities with upgraded painted grey cabinets. Included upstairs is also the laundry room and a separate thermostat controlled unit. The back yard is private and leveled and sits on a quiet is on a cul-de-sac! Close to restaurants, diverse places of worship, parks/walk trails and schools. Please contact Claudet Braddy to make this home yours. The home will be shown by appointment and via Open Houses. As the Claudet Braddy Real Estate Team is practicing safety during COVID-19, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 233 Evergreen Way have any available units?
233 Evergreen Way has a unit available for $1,920 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 233 Evergreen Way have?
Some of 233 Evergreen Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 233 Evergreen Way currently offering any rent specials?
233 Evergreen Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 233 Evergreen Way pet-friendly?
No, 233 Evergreen Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Loganville.
Does 233 Evergreen Way offer parking?
Yes, 233 Evergreen Way does offer parking.
Does 233 Evergreen Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 233 Evergreen Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 233 Evergreen Way have a pool?
No, 233 Evergreen Way does not have a pool.
Does 233 Evergreen Way have accessible units?
No, 233 Evergreen Way does not have accessible units.
Does 233 Evergreen Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 233 Evergreen Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 233 Evergreen Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 233 Evergreen Way does not have units with air conditioning.
