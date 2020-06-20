233 Evergreen Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage new construction

A Brand New Home! Welcome to this new sleek 4 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths. This property consists of a formal dining room and a family room that shares an open concept with the kitchen area. The kitchen area has a breakfast and work island. The open kitchen and living room concept is a great place for family time and entertaining. Attached to the living room area is a lovely patio which boasts of a wood burning fireplace. This patio area is a great place to have tea and coffee in the morning or to enjoy a nice breeze in the evening. All hardwood flooring is on the main floor and brand new carpeting is on the second level in every bedroom room. The master's suite is spacious with a private bathroom including glass enclosed shower only, walk-in closet and his/hers vanities with upgraded painted grey cabinets. Included upstairs is also the laundry room and a separate thermostat controlled unit. The back yard is private and leveled and sits on a quiet is on a cul-de-sac! Close to restaurants, diverse places of worship, parks/walk trails and schools. Please contact Claudet Braddy to make this home yours. The home will be shown by appointment and via Open Houses. As the Claudet Braddy Real Estate Team is practicing safety during COVID-19, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure.