835 Freedom Walk

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Enjoy this perfect family home, tucked away on a cul-de-sac in the southern suburbs of Atlanta!



The spacious family room features a lovely fireplace topped with a beautiful decorative mantle and is your perfect spot for a movie night by the fire this winter! This kitchen offers tons of cabinetry for abundant storage and counter space, as well as newer, sleek, black appliances including a built-in microwave.



Upstairs, the master bedroom offers a huge walk-in closet and a private en suite bath. The grassy backyard features a patio and backs to a thicket of trees, perfect for enjoying the outdoors in quiet, privacy!



Close to shopping, including Tanger Outlet Locust Grove, and dining with easy access to I-75, you won't find a suburban home with more or closer convenience!



Pets conditional. Limited to one pet under 40 Ibs.



Like it, love it, gotta have it? Call us at 888-372-7528 today!



**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**