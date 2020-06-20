All apartments in Locust Grove
835 Freedom Walk

835 Freedom Walk · No Longer Available
Location

835 Freedom Walk, Locust Grove, GA 30248

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Enjoy this perfect family home, tucked away on a cul-de-sac in the southern suburbs of Atlanta!

The spacious family room features a lovely fireplace topped with a beautiful decorative mantle and is your perfect spot for a movie night by the fire this winter! This kitchen offers tons of cabinetry for abundant storage and counter space, as well as newer, sleek, black appliances including a built-in microwave.

Upstairs, the master bedroom offers a huge walk-in closet and a private en suite bath. The grassy backyard features a patio and backs to a thicket of trees, perfect for enjoying the outdoors in quiet, privacy!

Close to shopping, including Tanger Outlet Locust Grove, and dining with easy access to I-75, you won't find a suburban home with more or closer convenience!

Pets conditional. Limited to one pet under 40 Ibs.

Like it, love it, gotta have it? Call us at 888-372-7528 today!

**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**  

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 835 Freedom Walk have any available units?
835 Freedom Walk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Locust Grove, GA.
What amenities does 835 Freedom Walk have?
Some of 835 Freedom Walk's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 835 Freedom Walk currently offering any rent specials?
835 Freedom Walk isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 835 Freedom Walk pet-friendly?
Yes, 835 Freedom Walk is pet friendly.
Does 835 Freedom Walk offer parking?
No, 835 Freedom Walk does not offer parking.
Does 835 Freedom Walk have units with washers and dryers?
No, 835 Freedom Walk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 835 Freedom Walk have a pool?
No, 835 Freedom Walk does not have a pool.
Does 835 Freedom Walk have accessible units?
No, 835 Freedom Walk does not have accessible units.
Does 835 Freedom Walk have units with dishwashers?
No, 835 Freedom Walk does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 835 Freedom Walk have units with air conditioning?
No, 835 Freedom Walk does not have units with air conditioning.
