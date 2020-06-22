All apartments in Lithonia
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7043 Setters Way

7043 Setters Way · No Longer Available
Location

7043 Setters Way, Lithonia, GA 30038

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Introducing 7043 Setters Way. 4bdrm 2.5bath home. MOVE IN READY with BRAND NEW CARPET and FRESH PAINT

All residents 18 and older must submit their own application.
Credit score of 550 or greater to be considered.
Any eviction filings, bankruptcies, foreclosures, or landlord debt may lead to the denial of an application or an increased Security Deposit.
Must have good rental history.
Gross income of at least 3.5 times the monthly rent
**PLEASE allow 3 - 5 BUSINESS DAYS to process an application**

Please note this is for a 16 month lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7043 Setters Way have any available units?
7043 Setters Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lithonia, GA.
Is 7043 Setters Way currently offering any rent specials?
7043 Setters Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7043 Setters Way pet-friendly?
No, 7043 Setters Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lithonia.
Does 7043 Setters Way offer parking?
No, 7043 Setters Way does not offer parking.
Does 7043 Setters Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7043 Setters Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7043 Setters Way have a pool?
No, 7043 Setters Way does not have a pool.
Does 7043 Setters Way have accessible units?
No, 7043 Setters Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7043 Setters Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 7043 Setters Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7043 Setters Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 7043 Setters Way does not have units with air conditioning.
