Amenities

fireplace carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace refrigerator Property Amenities

Introducing 7043 Setters Way. 4bdrm 2.5bath home. MOVE IN READY with BRAND NEW CARPET and FRESH PAINT



All residents 18 and older must submit their own application.

Credit score of 550 or greater to be considered.

Any eviction filings, bankruptcies, foreclosures, or landlord debt may lead to the denial of an application or an increased Security Deposit.

Must have good rental history.

Gross income of at least 3.5 times the monthly rent

**PLEASE allow 3 - 5 BUSINESS DAYS to process an application**



Please note this is for a 16 month lease.